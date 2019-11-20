Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma stepping down next year, won’t run for reelection

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, will not run for reelection and will step down from his position next year, he said Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a remarkable place,” Bosma said. “We get along. We may disagree very much so, very strongly. But we cast a vote and we move on to the next item.”

By the time he leaves office, Bosma will have served as a state representative for 34 years. He was elected Speaker of the House in 2005.

He will be the next national chairman of the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee, an organization that helps elect Republicans state offices across the country.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: