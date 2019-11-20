Michael McDonald To Join Doobie Brothers On 2020 Tour

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees will be “Takin It To The Streets” once again. The Doobie Brothers will be touring in 2020 AND Michael McDonald will be joining the group! It will be the first time that McDonald has joined his former bandmates on tour in more than 20 years. Tickets for the show will be going on sale December 6th through Ticketmaster. They will be coming to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on July 30th. Next Year the band will be celebrating 50 years.

(Source-Rolling Stone)

