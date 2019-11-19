Diddy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Kim Porter On Anniversary Of Her Death

It’s been one year since the late model and ex-girlfriend of Diddy, Kim Porter,passed away from pneumonia. With that in mind, the Diddy took to Instagram to share touching tributes in her honor the mother of his children.
I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much 💔. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter. ❤️
