Barack Obama Warns 2020 Dems Against Veering Too Left

Former President Barack Obama is advising 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls to avoid becoming extremist in their views. Obama was in Washington DC Friday for a conference with the Democracy Alliance and during his speech, he warned the Democratic field of White House hopefuls not to veer too far to the left. It’s unclear as to who the former president was referring to but he said the move would alienate many who would otherwise be open to voting for the party’s nominee next year. Obama has refrained from publicly sharing his opinion on the Democratic primary until now.

