Pete Buttigieg surges to first place in Iowa, new poll shows

Democratic Presidential Candidates Attend "First In The West" Event In Las Vegas

(CNN) — There is a new Democratic front-runner in Iowa, and his name is Pete Buttigieg .

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, holds a clear lead in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, climbing to 25% in a new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers . That marks a 16-point increase in support for Buttigieg since the September CNN/DMR poll . This survey comes on the heels of other recent polls that have shown Buttigieg joining the top tier of the Democratic primary race in Iowa.

Behind Buttigieg, there is a close three-way battle for second with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16%, and former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders each at 15%. Since September, Warren dropped six percentage points and Biden slipped five points, while Sanders gained four points.

