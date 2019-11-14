John Witherspoon’s Cause of Death

We all have been in complete shock over the passing of ‘Pops”

Many wanted to know what happened to the ‘Friday’ star while the news has been released.

Witherspoon was dealing with hypertension and other heart-related problems.

On his death certificate it is being ruled out as him having a heart attack.

Witherspoon, 77, died suddenly at his home on October 29.

Ice Cube & David Letterman Lead Tributes At John Witherspoon Memorial

John Witherspoon on Wanting More Children, ‘Black Jesus’ & More

Source: the source.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: