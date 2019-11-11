Kevin Hart Makes First Major Appearance At People’s Choice Awards

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he appreciates life more after being seriously injured in a car crash in September. Hart made his first major public appearance at Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards, where he won for Comedy Act of 2019. Hart thanked God and noted that he has more appreciation for the things that matter in life like his family. He also thanked his fans for their support. Hart was a passenger in own sports car when it crashed off the road near Los Angeles in September. Hart had to have major back surgery and was hospitalized for over a week.

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: