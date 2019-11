All my Salt n Pepa fans get excited about this!

There is a lifetime biopic on the way for the music group Salt n Pepa.

The film will be a three hour production written by the same producer who created The Bobby Brown Story, New Edition, Queen Latifah and more his name is Abdul Williams.

DJ Spinderella Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Unpaid Royalties After They Fired Her

Source: variety.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: