Oops! AT&T Agrees To Pay $60 Million Over Misleading Customers On Unlimited Data

AT&T is agreeing to pay 60-million-dollars to settle claims it misled consumers by promising unlimited data. The Federal Trade Commission claimed the company began slowing down the data usage of millions of its customers once they reached as little as two gigabytes a month. In some cases, it became impossible to use some smartphone apps because of the slow data speeds. The fines will go into a fund to be given as refunds to current and former customers who signed up for unlimited plans before 2011 and had their usage restricted.

(Source-The Verge)

