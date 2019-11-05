State health officials confirm someone with mumps attended FFA convention in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — State and local health officials are investigating a confirmed case of mumps in an individual who attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week while infectious.

According to a report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the risk of transmission is low, however, providers are encouraged to consider a diagnosis of mumps in anyone who presents with compatible symptoms and reports attendance at the convention on Oct. 30-31.

State health officials said mumps is a viral infection spread through respiratory droplets. Initial symptoms include malaise, headache, loss of appetite, low-grade fever and parotitis (swelling of the salivary gland below the ear).

The incubation period is 12-25 days after exposure, the state health department said.

