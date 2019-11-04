Top 20 Places To Travel In 2020 From Airbnb

If your starting to plan your next vacation well you need to take a look at Airbnb’s Top 20 places to travel too.
Here’s a look at the Top trending places on Airbnb:
- Milwaukee, WI, US
- Bilbao, Spain
- Buriram, Thailand
- Sunbury, Victoria, Australia
- Romania
- Xi’an, China
- Eugene, OR, US
- Luxembourg
- Guadalajara, Mexico
- Vanuatu
- Cali, Colombia
- Cape Canaveral, FL, US
- Aberdeen, Scotland
- Courtenay, BC, Canada
- Ubatuba, Brazil
- Les Contamines-Montjoie, France
- Tokyo, Japan
- Kerala, India
- Malindi, Kenya
- Maastricht, Netherlands
Source: news.airbnb.com
