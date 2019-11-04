Here’s What You Need To Know Before Heading To The Polls Tuesday

Election day is Tuesday Nov. 5th and we got you covered with everything you need to know before heading out to the polls.

“Where Do I Vote?”

Marion County residents can using the state’s voting portal to find voting locations, registration status, review a sample ballot, and more. Click here to visit the portal.

“Who Is On The Ballot?”

For the spot of Mayor, there are three candidates running. They are current Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett, Republican candidate Jim Merritt and Libertarian candidate Douglas McNaughton.

All 25 City-County Council seats are open, however most have incumbents wanting to keep their positions. To see who is running for office on your ballot, visit indianavoters.in.gov.

If you live outside of Marion County, you can find more information on who is on your ballot here.

“When Can I Vote?”

If you want to vote early, you can visit the clerk’s office in the city county building on Nov. 4th from 8AM to noon.

On the actual voting day–Tuesday Nov. 5th–voters can head to their polling location from 6AM-6PM to vote.

“How Do I See The Results?”

For election night results, visit the state’s live reporting page here.

