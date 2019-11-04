Celebrate 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with special throwback toys

McDonald’s lovers get excited! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald’s is launching limited-edition Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.
The Special Happy Meal will be available all across the world in more than 90 countries beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7 and lasting until Nov. 11.
These Special Happy Meals are only available while supplies last.
Happy Meal lovers worldwide can collect one of the 15 iconic toys found in the Surprise Happy Meal, including:
- Cowboy McNugget 1988
- Fireman McNugget 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget 1988
- Hamburger Changeable 1989
- Grimace 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird 1993
- Hamburglar 1995
- Power Rangers 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny 1996
- Patti the Platypus 1997
- Tamagotchi 1998
- My Little Pony 1998
- Furby 1999
- Hello Kitty 2013
