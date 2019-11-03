Recall: Rubber Pieces Found in Nestle Cookie Dough

This is the season where we stock up on holiday treats. Before you make your ready to bake cookies check the batch codes. Nestlé announced the recall after receiving reports that rubber pieces were found in their ready-to-make cookie dough. The batch codes begin with 9189 through 9295. You can find the batch code can be found after the “use or freeze by” note on the package.

If you have a matching batch code return the product to the store of purchase or throw them away immediately.

Source: abcnews.go.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: