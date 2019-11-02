What’s Up in and Around Your City

Well the fall season is officially here. According to WRTV Channel 6, it’s currently 36 degrees, but feels like 25 (if you ask me). Partly cloudy today with a high of 47. Despite the chilly temps, we get an extra hour of sleep tonight as we turn our clocks back one hour. The temperature is no reason to stay in the house today. There are plenty of things for you and your family to do all weekend. Check out some of them below.

It’s a POWER RECYCLING WEEKEND at the Indianapolis Zoo from 9a-2pm. Get rid of your e-waste in an environmentally friendly way during the fall Power Recycling Day presented by Technology Recyclers. Most items free ($10 TVs and monitors). For details go to indianapoliszoo.com

at the Indianapolis Zoo from 9a-2pm. Get rid of your e-waste in an environmentally friendly way during the fall Power Recycling Day presented by Technology Recyclers. Most items free ($10 TVs and monitors). For details go to indianapoliszoo.com The Indiana State Museum has something for the family to get their gaming geek on for a day of non-stop games. Whether you’re into the ultra-modern or old-school arcade games, this event has you covered; FOR THE WIN: THE HOOSIER GAME EXPO . Save $1 on tickets when you buy online. More information is available at indianastatemuseum.org

. Save $1 on tickets when you buy online. More information is available at indianastatemuseum.org Back by popular demand, KIDS SKATE FREE every Saturday in November at Skateland. From 12-3pm. To get your free ticket, go to unitedskates.com.

every Saturday in November at Skateland. From 12-3pm. To get your free ticket, go to unitedskates.com. Be a part of the FAR EASTSIDE STONE SOUP FESTIVAL at HERO Farms off of East 42nd Street from 12-7pm today. FREE food, live music, bonfire, games and so much more. Plus door prizes. More information available on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HEROFARM17

at HERO Farms off of East 42nd Street from 12-7pm today. FREE food, live music, bonfire, games and so much more. Plus door prizes. More information available on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HEROFARM17 DIA DE MUERTOS is today at Garfield Park Arts Center from 5-8pm. This Day of the Dead celebration includes music, arts & crafts, traditional food and more. This event is FREE to the public so learn more at facebook.com/events/382899762415588/

is today at Garfield Park Arts Center from 5-8pm. This Day of the Dead celebration includes music, arts & crafts, traditional food and more. This event is FREE to the public so learn more at facebook.com/events/382899762415588/ Celebrate GENO’S BIRTHDAY BLOCK PARTY at Memories Bar & Grill tonight. It’s gone be a party y’all!!

To find out more things going on in and around your city, go to AroundIndy.com.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: