The Grammys has just announced who they will be honoring for the award ceremony in 2020.

N.W.A’s very own Dr Dre! Thats right the six time Grammy winning artist and producer will be honored for all his hard work in the industry.

He has produced for artist like Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, The Game, Anderson. Paak.

Dre will be honored January 22nd four days before the Grammys.

Source: grammy.com

