Amazon Holiday Deals

It’s officially time to get ready for all the holiday goodies.

Amazon is kicking off November with a super deal.

Starting today (November 1st) Amazon is offering holiday deals inside their Holiday store.

So there is plenty of sales plus FREE delivery.

If your an Amazon Prime member than you can receive either one to two day free delivery and there us no minimum price.

During the weekends Amazon will ring in special deals on Amazon fashion (Nov. 1-3), buzz-worthy toys (Nov. 8-10), and festive holiday home prep. (Nov. 15-17)

Start your Christmas shopping a little early this year with Amazon Happy Holidays!

Source: cnet.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: