Kelly Rowland Speaks About Destiny’s Child Reunion Rumors

Earlier this year, the rumor mill was hot and heavy about a possible Destiny’s Child reunion. Nothing has happened yet but group member Kelly Rowland was asked about the possibility recently.

Rowland told Entertainment Tonight, “I will say, we have made incredible music in the past, and I don’t know [if the group will return].”

Kelly continued, “Can we, like, have surprises in this day and age? I mean, I’m just saying. I just find it so interesting, everybody wants to know in advance. I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it’s usually a surprise.”

Sounds like to me it’s gonna happen, when? “When you least expect it.”

