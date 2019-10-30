Halloween 2019: Central Indiana trick-or-treat times

Halloween is almost here and that means it’s time to start planning when you’ll take the kids out trick-or-treating.

Although Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, many counties are still keeping it simple and holding trick-or-treat hours that night.

We’ve compiled a list of all available trick-or-treat times that have been released so far for areas across central Indiana for 2019.

You can view the full list below: (All times are for October 31, 2019)

Bartholomew County

Columbus: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Boone County

Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Brown County

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cass County

Logansport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton County

Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Delaware County

Muncie: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant County

Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton County

Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fishers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hancock County

Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hendricks County

Avon: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Brownsborng: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Danville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plainfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Henry County

Knightstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County

Kokomo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson County

Seymour: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County

Bargersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Madison County

Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pendleton: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Marion County

Beech Grove: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami County

Peru: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery County

Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgan County

Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mooresville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe County

Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Putnam County

Greencastle: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rush County

Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelby County

Shelbyville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wayne County

Richmond: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

