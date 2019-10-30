Halloween 2019: Central Indiana trick-or-treat times

Halloween is almost here and that means it’s time to start planning when you’ll take the kids out trick-or-treating.
Although Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, many counties are still keeping it simple and holding trick-or-treat hours that night.
We’ve compiled a list of all available trick-or-treat times that have been released so far for areas across central Indiana for 2019.
You can view the full list below: (All times are for October 31, 2019)
Bartholomew County
Columbus: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Boone County
Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Brown County
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cass County
Logansport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clinton County
Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Delaware County
Muncie: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grant County
Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hamilton County
Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fishers: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hancock County
Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greenfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hendricks County
Avon: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Brownsborng: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Danville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Plainfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Henry County
Knightstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Howard County
Kokomo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jackson County
Seymour: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Johnson County
Bargersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Franklin: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Madison County
Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Pendleton: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Marion County
Beech Grove: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Southport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Miami County
Peru: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Montgomery County
Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Morgan County
Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mooresville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monroe County
Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Putnam County
Greencastle: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rush County
Rushville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shelby County
Shelbyville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wayne County
Richmond: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.