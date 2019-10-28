21-month-old struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on Indianapolis’ west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a child was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday evening on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Tibbs Avenue on the report of a child lying on the sidewalk, IMPD Officer Michael Hewitt said in an email. Officers found the 21-month-old child in critical condition. The child later died.

Investigators believe the child was struck in the 1700 block of North Exeter Avenue by a man driving a gray sedan, IMPD Capt. Dulin Nelson said at the scene. The child’s parents were taking the child to the hospital when they flagged down police on North Tibbs Avenue.

