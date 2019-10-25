World Series ticket scam proves costly for Indiana father

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana father learned the hard way to never trust a deal that seems too good to be true, even if that deal involves thousands of dollars for World Series tickets.

Sean Richardson is heading to Washington, D.C. with his best friends and their 14-year-old sons for a school trip. Richardson thought it would be a fun surprise to take the boys to see the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros play Friday in Game 3 of the World Series.

Richardson was surprised to see how expensive tickets were on authorized websites, so he checked Craigslist and found four tickets for $2,400. The seller was supposed to send the tickets through the MLB Ballpark app, which Major League Baseball says is a secure way to get tickets from a third party.

Unfortunately, the Craigslist seller never came through.

