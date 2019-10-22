Carmel council urges caution on 5G technology

CARMEL—5G cellular networks are the next big thing in digital technology, promising much faster Internet connections in homes and businesses.

5G has already arrived in Indianapolis and some of its suburbs, including Carmel. But is it safe to be around? That’s a question some members of the Carmel Common Council are asking.

Monday, the council, by a 4-3 vote, approved a resolution calling on state lawmakers to take action to protect Hoosiers from any harmful effects of 5G technology.

