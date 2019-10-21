Mississippi Unveils New Bulletproof Memorial To Civil Rights Icon

Officials are unveiling a bulletproof memorial to a Civil Rights icon in Mississippi. The 500-pound steel historical marker dedicated to Emmett Till was unveiled Saturday at the spot where the 14-year-old’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River. The marker has a bulletproof glass front and replaces previous signs targeted by vandals. The black teen was kidnapped, tortured and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman. Members of Till’s family were on hand for the public ceremony re-dedicating the marker along the river’s banks.

(Source-NBCNews.com)

