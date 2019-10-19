Dennis Rodman charged with battery for allegedly slapping man

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is charged with battery, accused of slapping a man at a Florida bar earlier this year.

Rodman, 58, has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to a police report obtained by WPTV, the incident happened on May 17 at Buddah Sky Bar in Delray Beach, Florida, where Rodman was celebrating his birthday.

WPTV reporter Andrew Lofholm witnessed Rodman arriving at the bar that night.

The alleged victim, Jeff Soulouque, told police he was at the party when Rodman “unprovokedly turned around and smacked him” in the face.

Soulouque said that Rodman “immediately began apologizing for the incident and was very sentimental about it.”

