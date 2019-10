If your a Chevy mustang owner here is some exciting news!

Chevy is looking to hook Mustang owners up with some cash here is how…

Trade in your mustang for a Camaro. Or just buy the Camaro by the end of the month.

They’ve done similiar deals like this before but now they are really pushing the Camaro.

Source: roadandtrack.com

