Woman sentenced to jail in home improvement fraud case

MARTINSVILLE — A Greenwood woman who was accused of taking money for a driveway project and not doing the work, was sentenced to jail time on Tuesday.

Natalie Davis was sentenced to 180 days in jail, starting Tuesday, and two years of probation after she recently pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud, according to the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Monrovia couple says they paid Davis and Santino Glick $7,500 to pave their driveway, but the company, “Awesome Asphalt,” didn’t finish the work or give the couple a refund.

