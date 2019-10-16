Greenfield officer accused of using ‘excessive force’ placed on paid administrative leave

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield Police Department officer accused of using “excessive force” during an arrest has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The officer, who has not been named at this time, was placed on leave effective August 26, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

“We requested the Indiana State Police also conduct an investigation into this matter,” the release sent by the Greenfield Police Department said. “The Indiana State Police recently forwarded their findings to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office.”

