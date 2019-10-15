Tiger Woods To Release Tell-All Memoir

Tiger Woods announced that he will write memoir titled, “Back.” The title is a true fit after huge wins the past few years in golf after suffering injuries in the past.

Woods said in a statement, “I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”

A release date has not been announced as of yet.

source: usmagazine.com

