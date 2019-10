Looks like Lauryn Hill has returned to the studio.

She is set to release her first song in FIVE YEARS.

Her song will debut on the soundtrack for the movie “Queen and Slim”

Other artist on the soundtrack will include Meghan Thee Stallion, 6black, Lil baby and more!

The soundtrack will be available November 15th.

Source: atlantablackstar.com

