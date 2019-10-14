Two injured, one arrested in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Bloomington.

Around 2 a.m., a Bloomington Police Officer was near South Grant Street and East Smith Avenue and heard gunshots, BPD Sgt. Jason Shaevitz said in a press release. He then saw hundreds of people running from a nearby party, then more gunshots.

The officer later located a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman who had been shot, Shaevitz said. They were taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital in stable condition.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: