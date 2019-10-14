Indy
Woman says she lives in fear after arrest on stolen identity issue

SPEEDWAY — When Kristen Parr’s wallet was stolen in February, she got her first taste of identity theft.

“I got a text from Chase for fraud alert,” Parr said. “Somebody was attempting to use my card for $118.”

Since then, twice someone used her ID to take a car for a test drive and steal it, but because Parr has filed police reports about her stolen wallet and ID, law enforcement has been able to clear her of any wrongdoing with little inconvenience to Parr.

