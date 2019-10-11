Developer of former GM stamping plant says city breached contract

INDIANAPOLIS — A week after city leaders announced a plan to use eminent domain to take control of the former General Motors stamping plant site, the site’s developer called the move “unlawful” and said it could result in a court battle.

Ambrose Property Group founder and CEO Aasif Bade said Thursday in a written statement the city is trying “to use eminent domain to interrupt an otherwise competitive market sale process with numerous possible buyers in an effort to ensure that the City is the only bidder.”

Bade said he believes a common ground solution can be found that does not include a court fight, but the company is prepared for one considering it believes the move would represent a breach of contract by the city.

