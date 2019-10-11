Mobile home residents granted reprieve after AG’s office intervenes

INDIANAPOLIS — In August, residents of the I-70 Mobile Home Park on the city’s southwest side were told they had two months to get out.

After RTV6 reports brought the issue to light, the state filed a lawsuit and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office sought a temporary restraining order against the owner of the mobile home park to prevent the residents from being forced out of their homes. On Thursday, a Marion County judge granted that request.

The owners of the mobile home park, Blue Lakes Inc., told residents they had to either move their mobile homes from the property or they would be demolished on Oct. 15. Residents called RTV6 looking for help after being left with a list of questions and few answers on why they had to leave the property the residents themselves owned.

