We all know about Tyler Perry opening his very own Tv complex.

Well its not all about movies he is opening his door to homeless women, sex trafficking victims and LGBTQ youth who have nowhere to go.

He provides them nice apartments to live in.

Not only that he provides job training and skills training to help get them back on their feet!

You Go Mr. Perry!

Source: essence.com

