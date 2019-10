After almost losing his life in a fatal car crash Kevin Hart is back to work.

Kevin Hart had many broken back spinal cords in more when his car went off the road.

After being released from the hospital Kevin Hart is ready to make his coins.

He is preparing for the release of his movie Jumanji: The Next Level.

The doctor has approved him to do small work. Baby steps! Welcome back Kevin.

Source: tmz.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: