Former employee sues Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lafayette for racial discrimination, retaliation

LAFAYETTE — A former employee of a Lafayette car dealership has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging he was fired in retaliation for complaining about racial discrimination.

A press release issued Wednesday details the lawsuit. According to his attorneys, Jeffrey Turner has worked for Mercedes-Benz since the 1980s and was the only African-American employee at the Lafayette Mercedes-Benz dealership where he worked for Raisor Auto Group.

“Turner is an expert in Mercedes-Benz products and services,” the press release states. “During his tenure at the dealership in Lafayette, he was a top performer and boosted sales.”

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: