Parents Sue Fortnite Creators, Claiming Game is as Addictive as Cocaine

The maker of the video game Fortnite is being sued by two parents in Canada who claim the game is as addictive as cocaine.

The parents are claiming software development company Epic Games used psychologists to design “the most addictive game possible.”

Fortnite is one of the most popular games among kids. Eight-year-old Rayline Brassert and her friends are hooked

“People always brag about Fortnite,” said Rayline. “Like when they always come to school and brag about it.”

Rayline’s mother says it can be a challenge to get her daughter to stop playing.

“There’s like this switch that goes off and if she’s not allowed to do something and she’s a completely different person and you gotta pull her back to reality,” said Natalie Brassert.

