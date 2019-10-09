Person in Critical Condition After Shooting on Indianapolis’ West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called around 10 p.m. to the 2000 block of North Dexter Street on the report of a person shot, IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said.

The victim is in critical condition, Sibley said.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.

