Police Officer Charged After Incident at Indianapolis Night Club

INDIANAPOLIS — A Lawrence Police Department officer is on administrative duty after being charged with battery from an incident in June.

Matthew Brandenburg was charged Monday after he allegedly elbowed a woman during an argument at a nightclub in downtown Indianapolis, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The woman told investigators she later went to the hospital after having concussion like symptoms, according to the affidavit. While at the hospital, she had two seizures and was diagnosed with a concussion. The woman says it is not uncommon for her to have a seizure, however, she believes she had them because of the the incident with Brandenburg.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: