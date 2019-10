Well, start saving up your nickels and dimes because Sony is confirming that PlayStation Five will be released next year. Sony says the next-generation console will be out in time for the holidays. The game console will come with a new controller that uses enhanced vibration technology. It also promises to cut loading times so games boot up faster. The console’s graphics are also getting an upgrade, with the addition of new technology to improve lighting effects.

(Source-CNN)

