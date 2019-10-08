Woman Released from Jail After Stolen Identity Leads to Her Arrest

GREENFIELD — A woman is out of jail after spending four days behind bars in Hancock County for a crime she didn’t commit.

Kristen Parr, of Speedway, says someone used her ID to test drive a car in Greenfield. When the car wasn’t returned, a warrant was issued for Parr’s arrest and she was taken into custody on Thursday.

Parr says she left her wallet in February at a restaurant in Circle Centre Mall while celebrating her birthday. After she realized she left it there, it wasn’t at the restaurant. She called IMPD and got a new license.

On Monday, all charges against Parr were dropped after detectives were able to verify her identity was stolen.

Because the county offices were closed on Friday for a county festival, Parr wasn’t able to see the judge until Monday morning.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: