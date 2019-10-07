Colts Stun Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

The Colts held the Chiefs to just three points in the second half as they picked up a 19-13 win in Kansas City. Marlon Mack rushed for 132 yards for Indianapolis. Jacoby Brissett threw for 151 yards along with an interception but also rushed for Indy’s lone touchdown in the win. Adam Vinatieri was a perfect four-of-four on field goals for the Colts, who improve to 3-and-2 on the season. Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs. Byron Pringle hauled in 103 yards on six receptions and a score for Kansas City, which picks up its first loss of the season to fall to 4-and-1.

(Source-ESPN)

