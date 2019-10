Some couples spend months or even years together before deciding they should get married.

Check this out ladies – MEN know early if you will get a ring according to a new study.

This study looked into everything that goes into him deciding to propose.

Of the 2000 American men surveyed, 49% received hints from their significant other that it was time to get married.

