When you slow date you probably don’t jump in bed immediately.

This gives a chance to be more creative dating and get to know each other on a deeper level.

Many people are preferring to receive fewer matches that are quality ones over being flooded with a mass quantity of non-viable matches.

Slow daters take the time to plot out dates that help you see how someone handles different situations. It’s pretty hard to learn someone’s character if all you do is party.

