We all have that one ex that we just want to hurry and get away from.

Well unfortunately for Wendy Williams she has to pay for her ex husband to move out of their mansion.

Court ordered Wendy to pay $250,000!

According to court documents the two came to an “interim financial agreement” as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The two filed for divorce after it was announced that Kevin had a side piece and a baby on the way

