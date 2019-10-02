Wendy Williams Can’t Book Guests Due To “Mean Girl” Ways

Wendy Williams is reportedly having trouble booking guests due to her mean girl ways. According to sources close to the show, Williams’ daytime talk show is struggling to book high profile guests after the television host appeared to slip back into her shady ways during the premiere of its 11th season. Most recently, Wendy took a shot at Jerry O’Connell, who was once a guest on her show, sending her condolences for his failed TV show. Williams’ production team had to quickly remind her that her personal life nearly cost her her career and that the show still needed to sell.

(Source-HotNewHipHop)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: