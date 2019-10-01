Karen Vaughn’s Book of the Month: More Than Pretty By Erica Campbell

Karen Vaughn’s Book of the Month for October is More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty by Erica Campbell.

In More Than Pretty, Campbell turns the mirror around, reflecting God’s Word, His affirmations, and His design for every woman. This book explores issues of self-esteem, identity, and God’s design for love and intimacy. She is candid about her own struggles, sharing honestly about her battle to feel “good enough” in an industry that fixates on outward appearances.

