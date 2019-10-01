Kanye West’s New Album Now Has No Release Date

Kanye West’s new album, “Jesus Is King” reportedly no longer has a release date. Sources close to West say that the long awaited LP is still being worked on. Kim Kardashian West initially announced a release date of September 27th, then updated fans by saying it’d come out two days later, September 29th. Last week, Kanye played the album for fans in Detroit, then he played the album for his hometown of Chicago the following day and finally brought the new music to NYC Sunday.

(Source-XXLMag.com)

