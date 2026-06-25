Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Despite leading the majority of the game, the Indiana Fever fell short to the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday night 111-109 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark had to leave the game before the fourth quarter with a back injury. She finished the night with 19 points and eight assists. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell tried to lead the team to victory by scoring 30 points and dishing out six assists. Fever Center had 23 points and nine rebounds along with five assists.

Indiana turned it over 16 times. Those turnovers led to 23 points. The Mercury outscored the Fever in fast break points 17-4.

Kahleah Cooper scored 28 points to lead Phoenix followed by Alyssa Thomas with 24.

Phoenix improved to 6-13 on the year while the Fever drop to 10-8 with the loss.

Next up for Indiana is the Los Angeles Sparks this Saturday night at 8 pm. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Fever Fall to Phoenix, Caitlin Clark Leaves with Back Injury was originally published on wibc.com