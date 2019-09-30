Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Late Grandson

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to his late grandson following his first concert since the newborn’s death.

The star’s 25-year-old son, Corde Broadus, revealed his son, Kai Love, died on Wednesday.

On Friday, the hip hop hitmaker hit the stage with Wu-Tang Clan in Virginia and after the show he posted a picture of himself at the concert, writing, “My safe haven, KB (his late grandson’s initials).”

A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Kai was Corde’s third child and Snoop and his wife Shante’s fifth grandchild.

